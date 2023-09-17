“Di Bella will always give an incredible fight” - Fans can’t get enough of Jonathan Di Bella’s firefight with Zhang Peimian

Fight fans expect Jonathan Di Bella to bring his A-game in his first world title defense against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

After much wait, Italian-Canadian sensation Jonathan Di Bella will be sharing the stage with multi-sport chameleon ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams in defense of his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

As such, ONE Championship has commemorated Di Bella’s anticipated return with a throwback clip of his electric debut against No.1-ranked contender Zhang Peimian at ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella.

On Instagram, the company wrote:

“Absolute GRIT 😤 Does Jonathan Di Bella have what it takes to defend the strawweight kickboxing throne against Danial Williams on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🏆 @jondibella⁠.”

Watch Di Bella in action below:

The viral clip has generated hundreds of comments on social media, hailing Di Bella’s tough chin and wicked ability to put on entertaining fights.

Check out some of the comments below:

In truth, Jonathan Di Bella’s deadliest attributes is his veteran composure when getting tagged and his technical output in high-pressure circumstances. You have to hand it to him, he’s a tough fighter to outsmart.

Peimian had his chances early on due to his explosiveness and striking power, but Di Bella proved to be the better man. He hopes to continue building off this momentum and add another victim to his hit list.

But as the past reminds us, ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams won’t go down without giving an incredibly entertaining brawl. Perhaps he could be the one to disrupt Di Bella’s rhythm by drawing him into dirty boxing exchanges.

Find out the results live on Friday, October 6 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok via Amazon Prime Video.