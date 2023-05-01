Diandra Martin’s coach pitched the Jackie Buntan fight to ONE Championship

ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai contender Diandra Martin has her coach to thank for landing the biggest fight of her budding career.

This coming Friday, at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video card, the Australian slugger will look to take away Jackie Buntan’s thunder in front of a packed crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Martin, who split her first two assignments inside the circle, knew she was due for a step up in competition after outclassing Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

The MuayU affiliate simply told her coach Kieran Walsh about her desire to be a part of the promotion’s on-location United States debut event. It seems the fighting gods heard her plea as she was paired up with the Filipino-American standout for the May 5 event.

“It’s awesome. I didn’t really expect [to appear on this card],” Martin told the Singapore-based organization in an exclusive interview. “I was speaking to my coach, Kieran, about it. I said it’d be great to get on this show. He was like, ‘I’ll see what I can do,’ and pitched the idea to them. And then he was like, ‘You’re fighting Jackie. I was just like, ‘Coach, this is great!”

Both Martin and Jackie Buntan have each suffered setbacks against reigning strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell. The victor of their upcoming tiff will move one step closer to a rematch with the Swedish phenom and the opportunity to hoist 26 pounds of solid gold.

Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan’s striking war and other exciting fights at ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast for free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

