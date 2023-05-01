Diandra Martin says she knows Jackie Buntan’s weakness

At ONE Fight Night 10, Diandra Martin has got a huge opportunity in front of her.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Fighting on this historic card is a huge opportunity in itself, with this stacked event sure to get a lot of eyes on it for ONE’s US debut. It'll be headlined by the trilogy between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

On top of that, Martin will get the opportunity to take on one of the most highly regarded female strikers on ONE Championship’s roster, Jackie Buntan. Whilst Buntan may have more experience competing inside the circle, both women have had an identical run of results in their recent appearances.

After suffering defeats to the strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, both women responded with wins over Brit striker Amber Kitchen.

A win over Buntan would be by far the biggest accomplishment of Martin’s career since signing with ONE Championship. In an interview with the promotion ahead of this chance to steal the spotlight, the Aussie competitor spoke about her preparations for this fight:

“I’m going to keep [her weaknesses] to myself. I’m going to surprise people with this one.”

Diandra Martin will face off against Jackie Buntan in one of two Muay Thai contests scheduled to take place at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. For striking fans, flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also be in action as he defends his world championship against Edgar Tabares.

The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

