"Did Brendan Schaub write this?" - MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele's PS5 prank on 'her man' King Bach falls flat among fans 

Nina-Marie Daniele has rapidly risen to fame in MMA circles ever since a highly controversial interview with Sean Strickland. Daniele has successfully used her own brand of MMA media, involving short, funny, and slightly provocative skits to win over MMA fans.

However, Daniele's latest PS5 prank on 'her man' King Bach did not sit well with fans. The influencer initially appears to be planning to surprise Bach by gifting him a PS5. However, Nina-Marie Daniele later pulls out printed screenshots of Bach liking pictures of other women on Instagram.

An unknown woman also pops up in the background and runs away as Daniele enquires about her.

A fan enquired if the prank was written by UFC veteran Brendan Schaub, who hasn't had a very successful career as a comedian, some would say.

"who tf makes ps5 pranks still its been out for like 3 years 😭"

"Ma’am can you come up with anything original and not cringy? No offense. You’re very attractive and you’ve got wonderful t**s that you love to show off, but your humor is so sub-par, and wtf kind of relationship are you and your bf in? How is he okay with these skits?"

Nina-Marie Daniele claims to have a background in combat sports

While her interview with Sean Strickland shot her to overnight fame, Nina-Marie Daniele has been involved with the UFC for a while now. The influencer model was present for last year's UFC X, a two-day fan experience in Las Vegas.

Daniele confirmed that she's here to stay in MMA reporting, also claiming to have a background in multiple combat disciplines. She said in an interview with Cageside Press:

"Well I've been a fan of the UFC for a very very long time. I grew up doing karate then I was boxing for a very long time. I have a background in Muay Thai, Krav Maga and I've loved the UFC ever since I can remember. So it's an honor for me to be here. So I know it's gonna take a minute for everyone to get used to me. But I'm here, I'm here baby, I'm here for the long haul."

