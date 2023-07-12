MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Did grimace c*m on your neck"- Bizzare discoloration on Bryce Mitchell's neck concerns fans as 'Thug Nasty' trims 'Clyde' the hog's nails

"Did grimace c*m on your neck"- Bizzare discoloration on Bryce Mitchell's neck concerns fans as 'Thug Nasty' trims 'Clyde' the hog's nails

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Jul 12, 2023 03:12 GMT
UFC 249 Mitchell v Rosa
No.12-ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell was forced to withdraw from his UFC 288 bout against Movsar Evloev after being spotted with purple skin blemishes in his neck and shoulder area.

The No.12-ranked featherweight recently took to Twitter to share a photo of him triming his hog Clyde's nails, leading fans to notice similar blemishes.

Check out Bryce Mitchell's photo below:

Trimming Clyde’s nails. He needed it real bad https://t.co/235qdOOKtg

@cokedoutjones2 responded, questioning if Grimace, the purple McDonald's character, ejaculated on his neck, stating:

"Bro did grimace c*m on your neck"

@tdrewcook joked about how country 'Thug Nasty' is:

"Bruh is so country that he has surpassed being a red neck…. It’s purple now"

@typoinmyphoto compared the photo to old footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling bears:

"Is this the hillbilly version of a Dagistsni wrestling a bear?"

@AintFredoYou pointed out that the discoloration has expanded since May:

"Wasn’t it just the shoulder that was purple? Hope you’re alright Bryce."

@Burd314 joked they need to hire Mitchell to groom their dog:

"I have a pit lab mix and it takes the vet, me and 4 techs to cut his nails. I need to hire you"

@itsa2waystreet8 shared the struggle of grooming their hog:

"At least yours lays there. I gotta roll mine every time."

@icanhearyoupoop pointed out that the issue has been ongoing for quite some time:

"Your neck been purple for like two months now wtf going on, the people need answers!"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

@ThugnastyMMA Bro did grimace cum on your neck https://t.co/uadsmSdzOJ
@ThugnastyMMA Bruh is so country that he has surpassed being a red neck…. It’s purple now
@ThugnastyMMA Is this the hillbilly version of a Dagistsni wrestling a bear?
@ThugnastyMMA Wasn’t it just the shoulder that was purple? Hope you’re alright Bryce.
Fan reactions to Bryce Mitchell
Fan reactions to Bryce Mitchell

When will Bryce Mitchell enter the octagon next?

Bryce Mitchell recently released a video in which he called out the No.10-ranked featherweight for a bout at UFC Fight Night 226 next month.

Check out Bryce Mitchell's call out below:

Bryce wants to to run back the Movsar Evloev fight at #UFCNashville in August https://t.co/LCWFEG0RVE

Evloev, who defeated Diego Lopes after Mitchell pulled out, accepted the challenge, under the condition they fight at UFC 292. He tweeted:

"After I kick your ass, I will invite you for a nice fish dinner — so that you don’t have to eat those filthy infested fish from that swamp you call your back yard. Let’s do UFC292 in Boston! @ThugnastyMMA"

Check out Movsar Evloev's tweet below:

After I kick your ass, I will invite you for a nice fish dinner — so that you don’t have to eat those filthy infested fish from that swamp you call your back yard. Let’s do UFC292 in Boston! @ThugnastyMMA twitter.com/SpinninBackfis…

While Mitchell said he would take the fight in Boston, nothing has been announced. 'Thug Nasty' holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-1 after losing to Ilia Topuria in his last bout. Evloev remains undefeated with a 17-0 record.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...