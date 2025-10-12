Did Jose Aldo retire? A closer look at the MMA legend's emotional moment at UFC Rio

UFC Rio featured a moment that felt like the closing chapter of a remarkable career. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo stepped into the octagon one final time to lay his gloves down in front of his home crowd.The Brazilian audience erupted as Aldo waved with tears in his eyes, joined by his family in an emotional farewell that reflected two decades of excellence. This was the second time Aldo had called it a career.Check out the video below:UFC paid tribute to Aldo with an emotional farewell at UFC Rio, calling him one of the greatest in the sport’s history. The video tribute hailed him as “The King of Rio” and “the people’s champion.&quot; As Aldo placed his gloves at the centre of the octagon, the crowd roared in gratitude, celebrating a career that had inspired generations.He first retired in 2022 after a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. Still under contract with the UFC, Aldo transitioned to boxing and competed in two bouts, including a spirited draw against former opponent Jeremy Stephens.He still had some fights left in his gas tank, and less than two years later, Aldo made a surprise return when the UFC hosted an event in Brazil in May 2024. He defeated Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision to make a successful comeback.That win, however, turned out to be his last. Aldo went on to lose a close split decision to Mario Bautista and later fell to Aiemann Zahabi in May 2025. The losses did not prompt an immediate retirement.Instead, Aldo seemingly chose to wait for the right moment, one that would allow him to say goodbye on home soil and in front of the fans who had supported him from the beginning. If this truly was the end, Aldo finished his professional career with a record of 32 wins and 10 losses.He remains the longest-reigning featherweight champion in UFC history, defending his title seven consecutive times during his dominant run. Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023, Aldo’s name will always stand among the sport’s greats.