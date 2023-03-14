Did Justin Gaethje work at a copper mine? Find out what 'The Highlight' was doing before becoming a UFC star

At the root of Justin Gaethe's intense fighting style and unparalleled work ethic is the fact that he belongs to a family that has worked hard in copper mines for generations.

As a result, when Justin Gaethje enters the octagon, it's guaranteed to be an amazing spectacle. Fight fans all across the world are glued to their screens whenever 'The Highlight' competes, as it exemplifies the adrenaline-fueled action they love to watch.

The American seems to have made entertaining fans the driving force for his fights, and he always delivers. But like his family, did Gaethje also work in the copper mines? Let's find out.

Did Justin Gaethje work at a copper mine?

Yes. Justin Gaethje worked at a copper mine before becoming a full-time MMA fighter. Gaethje didn't have the most privileged beginnings or a smooth journey into the world of combat sports. As a native Arizonan, he grew up not far from the Morenci Mine, one of the country's largest copper mines. The mining industry provided for Gaethje's family, the majority of the residents of his town, and the surrounding communities.

Working in mines has always run in Gaethje's family; both his parents, his grandfathers, and his uncles have worked at the mines. The American has a twin brother named Marcus, who has spent a great deal of time working in the mines. While Gaethje, like others in his family, worked in the mines for a while, he eventually realized that it wasn't his calling.

In a past interview with MMA Fighting, Gaethje revealed the harsh conditions of a miner:

"It’s grueling work. Idon’t know how. My dad’s done it for 30 years, I don’t know how my grandparents did it. There’s big shovels, big haul trucks, they drill down, plant the dynamite, blow it up, then have the shovel come in and haul trucks, then separate the copper. It’s the biggest open pit copper mine in the U.S. My friends who work it own their own house, their own cars. It’s a good living."

Gaethje's perseverance and grit were on display throughout his MMA career. From his working-class roots in a copper mine to being crowned the interim lightweight champion in 2020, Gaethje has come a long way. He ensured that his father would retire in 2019 after 37 years of working in the mine, which is even more inspiring. To this day, he remains driven by the prospect of providing a comfortable retirement for his parents.

If he had not transitioned to MMA, Justin Gaethje would still be working in a copper mine

In a March 2023 interview with Sports Illustrated, Justin Gaethje was asked about what profession he would pursue if he had not chosen to become a fighter. Predictably, Gaethje responded:

“I’d be working around the copper mines in Arizona. My twin brother started there. Now, he’s working for a contractor that sells steel to the mine. That’s where I would have headed.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Gaethje then discussed his family background and mentioned how many family members from his father's and mother's sides worked in the copper mines.

"Three generations of my family have worked in a copper mine, all in Arizona. My dad worked in the truck shop, then he worked on the drills, then he worked on the shovels, then he was the supervisor of all the trucks in the mine. My mom’s dad worked in the tire shop. My dad’s dad was a welder. You’ve got all sorts of jobs—electricians, welders and people working on crews keeping these machines running. If I wasn’t fighting, that’s where I would be.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The transition to MMA definitely served well for Gaethje as he went on to become the WSOF lightweight champion. During his UFC tenure, Gaethje captured the interim UFC lightweight title and the ceremonial BMF title. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most exciting fighters in promotion's history.

