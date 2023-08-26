"Didn't cheat and never would" - Robert Helenius releases elaborate statement after positive drug test

After it was reported that Robert Helenius had failed a pre-fight drug test for his heavyweight showdown against former world champion Anthony Joshua, Helenius released a statement on the development. talkSPORT editor Michael Benson reposted the Finnish boxer's post on X.

"Statement from Robert Helenius on his positive drugs test: “I didn't cheat and never would.”"

Helenius replaced Dillian Whyte, who had to withdraw from the fight against Joshua after also failing a drug test. Helenius readied himself for the fight on less than a week's notice. In the seventh round of their bout, Joshua knocked him out at the O2 Arena in London.

Dillian Whyte took to his social media account and issued a statement expressing his shock in the aftermath of his VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) findings. In a similar fashion, Helenius also expressed surprise over the result of his samples and offered to extend all cooperation to VADA in order to get his name cleared.

Robert Helenius made sharp remarks against drug usage before the Anthony Joshua showdown

Robert Helenius squared off against Anthony Joshua inside the squared circle on August 12 at the O2 Arena in London as a replacement fighter for Dillian Whyte. Speaking on the use of drugs in boxing with Antoine Allen prior to fighting Joshua, Helenius made some sharp remarks and called for stringent checks:

"I can't comment on that, you know it's not always fair. If I'd be caught in Finland I wouldn't be fighting for my whole life. In Finland they take it very seriously."

He further added:

"so if they'd find something in my blood, they'd lynch me and I couldn't show my face in the cities anymore or people would hate me. You know it's crazy how it's not similar here or anywhere else in the world or maybe Sweden and Norway probably but it's not fair, but who said that life should be fair!"

Watch the video below (0:14):