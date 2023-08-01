"Didn’t know you did it like that" - Irish prospect Shauna Bannon's stunning poolside photo takes fans by surprise

UFC newcomer Shauna Bannon’s poolside photo left MMA fans wanting more. The female Irish fighter is one of the highly touted European competitors signed by the UFC in recent times. She made her UFC debut at the UFC London card on July 22 against Bruna Brasil. While she lost her UFC debut, Bannon has certainly won a lot of fans with her recent social media post.

Shauna Bannon is recovering from the stress of a fight camp and the immense pressure of a UFC debut. She recently posted a poolside picture of her wearing a bikini on Twitter. While she is a familiar name in the European circuit, Bannon received a lot of media attention around her UFC debut. So when MMA fans saw the casual side of her personality in this social media post, they typed away their feelings in the comments section.

Here are some of the comments that grabbed our attention:

@Chazza_ tweeted in response to the photo:

“Didn’t know you did it like that tbf,”

@GearoidDelaney commented:

“You’re a beautiful young lady. Can’t wait to see you again,”

@StampleElliot commented:

“Okay, I’m a fan now,”

@TOTOLEEawesome wrote in absolute amazement:

“Ohhhh my goodness,”

@BestsportFan wrote:

“Wow you look incredible,”

@lwng05 commented, stunned by the stark difference in Shauna Bannon’s in-cage persona and the photo:

“Like a totally different person here,”

@Al3xTGT commented:

“Lost the fight won the fans,”

@PabloSonning wrote:

“Stunning,”

Funnily enough, @Damien_Jackson2 was more interested in the swimming pool than the beautiful lady standing next to it and commented:

“Why the pool damn near empty though”

Shauna Bannon has Conor McGregor’s support

Shauna Bannon is one of the most notable Irish fighters signed with the UFC in recent times. She has similarities with her compatriot Conor McGregor as she was also the former two-division champion in a local promotion before heading over to the UFC.

So when she was set to make her UFC debut on the UFC London card, Forged and Black Forge Inn came on board as her sponsors for the fight. Both businesses are owned by Conor McGregor, who also voiced his support for the 29-year-old female fighter via Twitter.

Bannon’s UFC debut did not go as expected and she lost to Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision. This was her first loss as a pro. McGregor lent his support for her in the loss as well but received a lot of heat online for scoring the fight in Bannon’s favor.