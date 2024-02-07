"Didn't see this one coming" - Justin Gaethje crediting Conor McGregor has fans surprised

UFC lightweights Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje have been at loggerheads for quite some time and keep exchanging insults on social media. But in a rare moment, 'The Highlight' recently mentioned the Irishman in a positive context.

It all started when UFC's Spanish account, @UFCEspanol, uploaded a video showcasing some of the knockouts scored by Gaethje in the promotion.

Expand Tweet

The Arizona native responded to the clip, claiming that only UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis could give him competition in terms of knockouts in the octagon.

Expand Tweet

Gaethje then corrected himself to also add McGregor's name to the short list:

"Correction. Derrick Lewis & Conor McGregor. Gotta give credit when it's due."

Expand Tweet

Gaethje's response surprised many fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One individual shared that they did not expect 'The Highlight' to say something positive about McGregor:

"Oh wow.. Didn't see this one coming."

Another person commented that Gaethje and 'The Notorious' were their two favorite fighters and a matchup between the two UFC stars would be a dream come true for them:

"I love this that u give respect to Conor McGregor. Conor and you are my two favorite fighter of all time . Conor vs Justin will be my dream fight."

One MMA fan suggested that the tweet was Gaethje's attempt to secure a big money fight against the Irishman:

"Secure the bag Justin."

One user criticized 'The Highlight' for his "embarrassing" comment, claiming that Gaethje had changed his tune in the hope of a money fight against McGregor:

"Embarrassing, the amount of s**te you've said about him you give this curve ball for red pantie night."

Check out a compilation of comments below:

MMA fans react to Justin Gaethje's tweet

What's next for Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor?

Justin Gaethe will next be seen in action at the highly anticipated UFC 300 event.

'The Highlight' is scheduled to defend his BMF title that night against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. The fight will take place on Apr. 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Conor McGregor is expected to make his UFC return this year but there is no clarity on the timeline as of yet.

The Irishman uploaded a video to social media claiming that he would be making his return in June 2024 during International Fight Week to face Michael Chandler. However, no official announcement regarding the bout has been shared by the UFC.

Expand Tweet