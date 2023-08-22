Dillon Danis demands to know 'where's Nina' as him and Logan Paul go back-and-forth during presser

Things have escalated in what has already become an extremely heated build-up between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. The press conference for the card went down today, August 22nd, and neither Danis nor Paul held back.

Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, have been the targets of a social media tirade launched by Danis, who has consistently posted pictures of Agdal with other men. Some of those images were real, while others were photoshopped.

Danis brought up her absence at the press conference, asking Paul about it. To this, Paul taunted Danis over the fact that his brother, Jake Paul, had 'hooked up' with Danis's ex-girlfriend. Danis replied:

"At least I got rid of the s**t, you're marrying one. 75 bodies she's been with. Every single guy in here bro, relax."

Catch Danis' comments from 35:40 onwards:

The two didn't stop there, and continued to go back-and-forth on the subject. Paul even dragged UFC superstar Conor McGregor into things, retorting:

"Bro, you resorted to attacking a woman as your fight tactic, no wonder you're friends with Conor McGregor."

Things appear to be personal between the two, with many believing that either one may have crossed the line. Regardless, it has made for excellent promotion, and has generated a lot of buzz heading into their bout on October 14th.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis to go down October 14th, Likely to serve as the co-main to KSI vs. Tommy Fury

The war of words between Paul and Dillon Danis is only part of what fans can expect when they tune in October 14th. The fight is likely to serve as the co-main event to KSI vs. Tommy Fury, which is also very likely to garner a lot of attention.

As a result, the buzz for the night of fights has been incredible so far, and is only likely to grow more. Moreover, it serves to benefit all the fighters on the card, as it brings more eyes to a card that is being promoted very well.

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis bout is set for 8 rounds, while the main-event featuring KSI and Tommy Fury will be contested over a maximum of 6 rounds.

Expand Tweet