Dillon Danis's pre-birthday dinner with Conor McGregor goes viral for all the wrong reasons

Dillon Danis has not competed in MMA for over three years, but his name continues to reverberate within the community, largely due to his association with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Their fateful meeting took place back in 2016 when McGregor extended an invitation to Danis, inviting him to join his training camp for the highly anticipated rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202. Danis quickly proved his worth and became an indispensable part of McGregor's inner circle.

'El Jefe' recently shared a photo of his pre-birthday dinner with McGregor, but the response from fans took an unexpected turn. Rather than garnering positive attention, the photo quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, as fans seized the opportunity to roast Danis:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis #blessings pre birthday dinner with my big bro last night after a great session, enjoy your day my g to many more 🩵

"The world: Omg how did mcgreggor get so big? Dillon Danis: 'I’ll have the quater chicken please sir'. Conor: 'I’ll take the whole chicken please mate'."

"He took you out for dinner and only gave you that tiny ass lil piece of chicken?????"

"I’m surprised you didn’t cancel on dinner."

"Power move by Connor."

"nah i’m cryin you got a small piece of chicken and he got a whole plate full of it."

"Bruh said 'lemme get a piece of chicken'."

"He legit said big bro and not bro lol."

"Conor got the whole chicken you only got a piece."

What did Conor McGregor have to say about Dillon Danis when questioned about their friendship?

Conor McGregor has consistently shown support for his close friend Dillon Danis. When questioned about his relationship with Danis, 'The Notorious' wholeheartedly stood by him.

Check out McGregor's tweet regarding Danis:

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, the Irishman provided insight into the current status of his friendship with Danis:

"You know Dillion is a good friend of mine. He had an injury, he's a young lad. He's good for the game so I hope he can come back as well."

Check out McGregor's comment below (from 20:04):