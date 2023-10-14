Dillon Danis says Logan Paul hasn't been drug tested, Mark Hunt reacts to UFC-USADA split, Israel Adesanya confirms UFC hiatus: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Dillon Danis' claim that neither he or Logan Paul have been drug tested ahead of their bout as well as Mark Hunt's scathing rant at Dana White. Also, Israel Adesanya confirms his hiatus from the UFC.

#3. Dillon Danis claims that neither he nor Logan Paul have been drug tested

Dillon Danis is set to make his boxing debut against Logan Paul this weekend at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Danis vs. Paul is the co-main event on the MF x DAZN: The Prime Card, with the pay-per-view also featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

In the build-up to their fight, Danis has regularly accused Paul of taking steroids and using performance-enhancing drugs. 'The Maverick' has denied Danis' claims, but 'El Jefe' has remained stern in his belief and even claimed today that neither he nor Paul had been drug tested for their bout.

He tweeted:

Fans have reacted to Dillon Danis' post, with one fan accusing him of trying to avoid the fight:

"Bros trying everything to avoid the fight now."

Another fan asked Danis why he is afraid of Logan Paul:

"Why are you so scared of Logan lmao?"

#2. Mark Hunt labels Dana White a 'sc*mbag' following UFC-USADA split

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has weighed in on the news that the UFC will end its working relationship with USADA from January 1, 2024.

'The Super Samoan' previously filed a lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar, following his loss to Lesnar in 2016. 'The Beast Incarnate' tested positive for PED's after their fight.

Unfortunately for Hunt, his case was dismissed last month after a multi-year long battle against the MMA organization.

Given that he has invested a lot of time fighting the UFC in a battle about performance-enhancing drugs, it is no surprise that Mark Hunt has commented on the MMA promotion's recent split with USADA.

The 49-year-old made three posts on Instagram calling out Dana White. In one of the posts, he labeled White a "sc*mbag".

#1. Fans react after Israel Adesanya confirms UFC hiatus

Israel Adesanya has confirmed that he's taking a significant leave of absence from MMA.

His decision comes after his shocking defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, where he was convincingly defeated 4-1 across all three judges' scorecards.

During a recent episode of The Rock podcast, Adesanya outlined his intention of stepping away from fighting to "look after himself". He said:

"Now I’m going to take time to look after myself, and I’m not going to fight for a long time. I’m definitely not going to retire because I know me – I’m not leaving like that. I’m going to heal myself up. You won’t see me fight for a long time."

Israel Adesanya's decision has drawn a mixed reaction from fans.

One fan wrote:

"He’s 34, not sure if that’s the best idea"

Another fan claimed Adesanya's absence will leave Khamzat Chimaev free reign of the middleweight division:

85 is about to be Chimaev’s division for a while"

