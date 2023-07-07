Dillon Danis trashes UFC for disrespecting Robbie Lawler while featuring 'trash can' on main card

Dillon Danis took to his Twitter to call out the UFC for, what was in his mind, a disrespectful act towards former UFC weltweight champion, Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler is set to face Niko Price, with the two headlining the preliminary card at UFC 290.

Danis, however, suggested that the placing of Lawler on the prelims rather than the main card was in and of itself, disrespectul towards the UFC legend.

Dillon Danis said on Twitter:

"Imagine putting a multiple-time Hall of Famer, UFC champion, and acknowledging everything he has done for the sport since 2001, Robbie Lawler, in his retirement fight on the prelims, while featuring a fighter with a 4-0 record against a trash can on the main card."

Check out Dillon Danis's tweet here:

Lawler has been a fan-favorite for the majority of his career and so, Danis does have some backing for his claim. Headling the preliminaries of a prestigious pay-per-view card like UFC 290, however, will certainly ensure that numerous eyeballs will be on Robbie Lawler as he steps into the UFC octagon for the final time.

Robbie Lawler to retire after UFC 290, will face Niko Price in his last fight

It was confirmed earlier this year that Robbie Lawler would retire after his UFC 290 fight. Despite what Dillon Danis and some others have claimed, Lawler has stated that he remains grateful to the UFC for the platform and the opportunities they've afforded him.

Speaking at the UFC 290 press conference, Lawler revealed that he still plans on staying around the sport, although he will not be competing, at least directly.

He said:

"This sport has given so much to me. The reason I am where I am today is because of all the people who have helped me. So I'm going to give back, all these little tidbits I've learned over time. We have a really good gym over at Kill Cliff FC, and just like, being able to help guys get stronger so that they can make money and compete at a high level and that's what I feel like martial arts is all about."

Check out the clip here:

