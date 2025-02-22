"Dirtiest fighter of all time" - Fans react as UFC legend explains why Jon Jones is the only fighter he wouldn't want to fight

Fans recently reacted after a UFC Hall of Famer recently lauded Jon Jones as the MMA GOAT and explained why he wouldn't want to fight him. He noted that 'Bones' is the complete package and is a problematic matchup, regardless of skill set.

During his latest appearance on HJR Podcast, Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz heaped praise on 'Bones' for what he has accomplished throughout his career. Ortiz even went as far as mentioning that he wouldn't want to fight Jones because of the threat he poses:

"Jon Jones, that'd probably be someone I wouldn't want to fight. [Jones] is someone who is just so skilled in all areas. In wrestling...striking, on the ground, everything. He's long, big, strong...That'd probably be the only guy and I can be honest and I could say it now because I'm retired, I don't have to worry about fighting anybody anymore, but [Jones] is the greatest ever to grace the octagon. One hundred percent."

Check out Tito Ortiz's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

Fans took to the comment section and weighed in with their thoughts on 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy's unwillingness to fight somebody like 'Bones'. They countered Ortiz by mentioning that Jones isn't one to honor the rules, while others joked that he and Dana White finally found common ground:

"Dirtiest fighter of all time, pi*s test and penalties"

"Lol, we finally found something Tito Ortiz and Dana White can agree on lol"

"If I'm not mistaken, I believe Jon said Tito was one of his favorite fighters to watch. They both acknowledge their skills, nice to see."

Fans reaction regarding Tito Ortiz's comments [Image courtesy: The HJR Podcast on YouTube]

Tito Ortiz once claimed he would have dominated Jon Jones in his prime

Tito Ortiz once had a much different opinion of Jon Jones as he famously claimed he would have earned a dominant win over 'Bones' in his prime.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour in 2013, Ortiz told host Ariel Helwani that he would have been confident with his chances against the then 25-year-old light heavyweight champion because of how he would match up:

"I [win] of course...I think I dominate...[I would beat him] with takedowns, of course, clinch, striking, I don't know, big heart. [Jones] is good though, man. If anybody's gonna beat my record, I would him to beat it." [1:44]

Check out the full video featuring Tito Ortiz's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

