Discover Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s heroic origin in ONE Championship’s hype video

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has gone a long way from a life of poverty and hardship to becoming arguably the best Muay Thai fighter the game has ever seen. He did it through good old hard work and determination.

One of 10 kids in his family, Rodtang saw opportunities for him to be limited and early on recognized that he needed to do something to change his fortunes as well as that of his family.

He found it by doing Muay Thai.

Rodtang steadily climbed the ranks in the art of eight limbs, chalking up big win after big win on his way to being considered among the top fighters in Thailand. Soon bigger opportunities came his way, allowing him to better provide for his family. That included signing with ONE Championship in 2018, where his success continued and his legend further solidified.

Since joining the promotion, ‘The Iron Man’ has been virtually unstoppable, winning 13 of his 14 fights to date and bagging the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title along the way.

He is set to make a fifth defense of the title he won in August 2019 against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in ONE Championship’s first-ever on-ground live event in the United States on May 5.

To fully appreciate the inspiring journey of the 25-year-old Thai superstar and to hype up support for his much-awaited U.S. debut on ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion recently posted an “origins’ video of Rodtang on YouTube.

Check out the the video here:

At ONE Fight Night 10, Rodtang is expecting a serious challenge from Edgar Tabares, describing his opponent as having good Muay Thai skills. He likened Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai international champion to Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom, whom he defeated in May last year.

The Thai champion, too, is excited to showcase his skills in front of the U.S. audience, seeing it as the fulfillment of a dream for someone who started out with nothing.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes