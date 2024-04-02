Divisional king Jonathan Di Bella puts strawweight kickboxing division on alert: "I'm ready for all of them"

Jonathan Di Bella has made it clear during his run in ONE Championship that he isn't afraid to take on the biggest challenges that are out there for him.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion wants to be a defending titleholder that takes on any and all comers that step into his division.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, this mentality proves itself as he takes on strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai in what could be the toughest test of his career to date.

Without looking past his opponent on April 5, Di Bella hopes that with a win, he can continue to rack up more title defenses against the best that the strawweight division has to offer.

He told Tim Wheaton in an interview for Calf Kick Sports that whilst his mind is focused on Prajanchai right now, he's ready for whatever is next right after:

"I don't known right now because I'm just so focused on Prajanchai. So I don't know what's next. We'll see when we get past Prajanchai, and yeah, who knows, maybe there's other fighters in the division. I'm ready for all of them, for sure."

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella has been a man of his word in ONE Championship

It's one thing to say these kinds of things but backing them up is a whole other task and that's exactly what Jonathan Di Bella has done since arriving in ONE Championship.

Despite the threat that this next fight brings, the kickboxing champion has been very public about wanting to face Prajanchai in recent months.

He has also previously said about rather than strawweight contenders facing each other, he would rather fight all of them if given the opportunity to do so.

Di Bella wants to be an active champion that is known for stepping up to the plate and defeating Prajanchai on April 5 would mark this once and for all.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at Asian prime time on global PPV via watch.onefc.com.

Poll : Who leaves Lumpinee with the strawweight kickboxing crown? Jonathan Di Bella Prajanchai 0 votes View Discussion