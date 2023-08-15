“Divorce incoming” - Conor McGregor shares ‘disrespectful’ photos with ring girls at boxing event, causes stir on social media

Conor McGregor created a significant buzz as he made a grand entrance at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight, capturing attention when he arrived at London's O2 Arena last week.

'The Notorious' made a unique move by introducing his own 'ring girls' to promote his Forged Irish Stout brand, which happened to be one of the sponsors for the event.

The former UFC two-division champion went over and beyond by having IBF bantamweight world champion Ebanie Bridges, one of the 'ring girls,' pour pints while wearing Forged Irish Stout gear.

Check out the photo below:

Conor McGregor has been in a relationship with his longtime partner Dee Devlin since 2008. However, there has been a significant uproar on social media in light of serious accusations of infidelity being directed towards the Irishman. Recently, he faced strong criticism from fans for getting close to the 'Blonde Bomber'. Earlier this year, in June, McGregor also dealt with allegations of sexual assault following a Miami Heat game.

However, amidst these controversies, McGregor recently posted a series of intimate photos on Facebook alongside 'ring girls' during the Joshua vs. Helenius event.

Check out the photo below:

These photos generated significant controversy and discussion across social media platforms.

One fan wrote:

"How this man is still 'married' I'll never know... regardless of money."

Another wrote:

"This is so disrespectful to his wife."

Check out some more reactions below:

"What a Joker!! Brought his own cans!!"

"Preggo with the 4th kid she must be loving all the pics of the womens arses he took!"

"Divorce incoming"

"Looks like some nasty stuff lol."

Ebanie Bridges shares the truth about her collaboration with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges gained attention recently for being seen ringside with Conor McGregor, prompting fans to speculate about their relationship. 'Blonde Bomber' has now addressed their connection in relation to McGregor's drink, Forged Irish Stout.

The Australian boxer revealed that they've been friends for some time, and the former UFC lightweight champion has consistently been a source of support for her boxing endeavors.

During an interview with Boxing King Media, Bridges stated that the partnership is completely professional and McGregor is a terrific businessman who understands how to promote his products:

"He reached out to me and said, 'Hey, you wanna be part of the team and be part of the forged army and partner up with me' and help promote his stout. So what better way to promote, than get pictures with The Blonde Bomber at an Anthony Joshua fight, wearing your gear. And it worked, didn't it, because we've broken the internet again."

Check out Bridges' comments below (from 7:02):