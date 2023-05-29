Dmitry Menshikov not bothered by how he overcomes Regian Eersel

As a two-sport world champion, Regian Eersel knows that he has a big target on his back.

After clearing out most of the contenders for his lightweight kickboxing world championship, Eersel decided to challenge himself by stepping outside of his comfort zone. In October last year at ONE on Prime Video 3, ‘The Immortal’ took on Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai strap.

Although the Thai fighter brought plenty of firepower in that clash, he couldn’t overcome Regian Eersel’s technicality. And after a tight five-round contest, the Dutch-Surinamese gained his second ONE world title on the global stage.

When the pair ran it back earlier this year, the divisional kingpin looked far better than in the first outing, eventually stopping Sinsamut via knockout in the fourth round.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9th, he will look for his tenth consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner. He will face debuting star Dmitry Menshikov in the main event inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Russian has established himself as one of the top competitors in his weight class outside of the promotion. He is now looking to test himself against the best fighters in the world under the ONE banner. Despite Eersel’s dominant run inside the Circle, Menshikov is confident that he can cause an upset during his first appearance in front of the ONE fans.

In an interview with the promotion, Menshikov said that he is coming to win that title by any means necessary:

“I actually don’t bet either on a knockout or a judges’ decision.”

ONE Fight Night 11, headlined by Regian Eersel versus Dmitry Menshikov, will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes