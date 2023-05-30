Dmitry Menshikov confident he’ll put Regian Eersel’s win streak to bed

Dmitry Menshikov knows there is no time for fun and games as he gears up for his ONE Championship debut.

The Russian powerhouse kickstarts his tenure at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, eying to pull a massive win against dominant two-sport world champion Regian Eersel inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Understandably, the stakes are against him heading into this lightweight Muay Thai brawl. But Dmitry Menshikov doesn't see a way in which he falls to the Surinamese-Dutch athlete.

In his eyes, he's ready to turn heads, grab ONE gold, and put a final nail in the coffin, and end Regian Eersel's 21-fight win streak.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai athlete said:

"I'm going to win in both cases [by knockout or decision]. I'm going to stop his winning streak."

Things, however, are easier said than done. Especially if you throw a fighter of Eersel's caliber into the equation.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam member has scaled from one height to another during his stint at the global stage of ONE, producing epic barnburner fights on his way to the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai crown.

In his most recent battle, the 30-year-old knocked out Sinsamut Klinmee to defend his "art of eight limbs" world title.

Should he succeed in his test against Dmitry Menshikov, the father of two will definitely establish himself as one of the leading strikers on the ONE roster.

Catch the two lightweight Muay Thai artists throw it down at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9. North American fans with an Amazon Prime membership can watch the entire card live and for free.

