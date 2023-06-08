Dmitry Menshikov knows how important Regian Eersel fight is: 'My most important aim is to win'

Dmitry Menshikov is one win away from a crowning moment in his career.

The Russian dynamite goes toe-to-toe with Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, June 9.

The knockout specialist attempts to do what no man has done on the global stage of ONE – hand the Dutch-Surinamese athlete a defeat.

In an interview with SCMP MMA just days out from his promotional debut, Dmitry Menshikov said:

"The most important thing for me for sure is to win. And I was here for such a long time, I was working hard. And my most important aim is to win. And for sure to take the belt."

Watch the full interview here:

While the two things – a win and the highly-coveted 26-pound world title – are top on his priority list, Menshikov knows he has to first stop the Netherlands-based fighter from gaining any advantage in their duel.

Thankfully, there are a few ways he can do so. Firstly, the Prokopyevsk native must be more accurate when finding a way to land his haymakers against the two-sport world champion.

Apart from that, the 25-year-old cannot give ‘The Immortal’ any chance to control the tempo of the contest.

Dmitry Menshikov is in fine form, bringing in an 11-fight win streak into this world title fight.

Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill live and for free this Friday, June 9.

Poll : 0 votes