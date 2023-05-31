Dmitry Menshikov promises to bring ‘KO power’ and finish Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11

Dmitry Menshikov knows he has to pull a rabbit out of the hat if he wants to stand any chance of stopping Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

Thankfully, the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai athlete doesn’t have to look far for any source of inspiration ahead of their lightweight Muay Thai world title showdown inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Russian slugger packs a lot of punching power at the tip of his fists and legs, and he knows that his knockout power could be the key to ending Regian Eersel’s reign at the top of the division.

The Prokopyevsk resident has amassed 19 knockouts from an impressive 27-2 slate, all coming against top European contenders.

In an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to his promotional debut, the Russian said he will utilize his KO power to get the job done.

Menshikov told the promotion:

“Yes, I have the KO power. I know how to hit and reach him.”

While a knockout of Regian Eersel would propel him into new heights that he’s never achieved in his career, the 25-year-old knows he must advance with intelligence when trading strikes with the Dutch-Surinamese two-sport world champion.

Thankfully, his fearsome punching arsenal can create highlight-reel moments in the blink of an eye, and he hopes that will certainly be the case when he steps onto the ONE Championship stage for the first time next month.

Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card on June 9 live and for free.

