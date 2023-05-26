Dmitry Menshikov is ready to make a statement versus Regian Eersel: 'I want to prove that I’m number one'

If Dmitry Menshikov is able to pull off the win on June 9, there is no doubt that it will be one of the most impressive debuts ONE Championship has ever seen.

Stepping inside the Circle for the first time at ONE Fight Night 11, the Russian striker will jump right into the fire for his promotional debut.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand he will face off with two sport world titleholder Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Despite Menshikov being ranked as one of the top strikers in his weight class, currently riding an eleven fight win streak, Eersel is a dominant two sport world champion for a reason.

In search of his tenth consecutive win under the ONE banner, ‘The Immortal’ has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the world but this doesn’t faze his next challenger.

Hoping to sign with the promotion so that he could test himself against the best in the world, Dmitry Menshikov got his wish and as he prepares to face off with Regian Eersel, he is ready to make a statement and shock the world.

“I don’t have any feelings except confidence. I want to prove that I’m number one.”

Eersel, who’s also the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion, has already racked up one world title defense this year, putting a stamp on his rematch with Sinsamut Klinmee by stopping his opponent to put their razor close first meeting in the rear view mirror.

When he returns to the Lumpinee Stadium, he will look to send another challenger packing and keep hold of what is his.

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free via Prime Video on June 9 for fans in North America.

