Dmitry Menshikov ready to ‘put an end to’ Regian Eersel’s winning streak

Dmitry Menshikov may be making his ONE Championship debut, but he’s not letting the atmosphere get to him.

The Russian slugger will challenge two-sport world champion Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 11 goes down this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Menshikov said he doesn’t care for Eersel’s perfect record in ONE Championship and all he wants is to take the win and break the Surinamese star’s winning streak.

Menshikov said:

“Honestly, I don't care. I don't care which and how long his winning streak is and I'm ready to cut it. I'm ready to put an end to it.”

Menshikov holds an impressive 27-1 record with 19 of those wins ending in a knockout. He’s also on an 11-fight winning streak.

Eersel, though, has yet to taste defeat in ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is 9-0 in the promotion, 7-0 in his world title fights, and 5-0 in his world title defenses.

Eersel’s latest win was one for the highlight reels when he folded Sinsamut Klinmee with a stiff left hook to the body to retain the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title this past March.

ONE Fight Night 11, which is ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

