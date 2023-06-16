Dmitry Menshikov reflects on his loss to Regian Eersel: “I’m sorry that it happened that way”

Dmitry Menshikov opened up on his devastating loss against Regian Eersel in the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event.

Last Friday night, Menshikov had a massive opportunity to dethrone the two-sport world champion of his lightweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately for him, Eersel continued his legendary run with a shocking 46-second knockout.

Several days after losing against Eersel, Menshikov reacted to the loss on Instagram by saying:

“I can't describe what is happening in my soul, in my head, in my heart. I still can't believe it and accept it. I want to wake up because I hope it's just a bad dream. Whoever worries about me, I'm all right. I was in the mood as never before, I was full of energy, strength, motivation, confidence. I wanted to pick up the belt and not for a second I doubted that I would pick it up and bring it home.”

Dmitry Menshikov expected more from his first fight in ONE Championship. The hard-hitting Russian is typically a defensively sound fighter with vicious knockout power. With that said, Regian Eersel has proved time and time again that he’s one of the most skilled strikers on the planet.

Despite suffering a first-round knockout loss against Eersel, Menshikov still has a bright future in ONE. The 25-year-old holds a 27-2 kickboxing record, with nineteen wins coming by knockout. It’ll be intriguing to see if he can bounce back and become a ONE world champion in the future.

For those that missed Dmitry Menshikov’s latest fight, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

