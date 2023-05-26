Dmitry Menshikov reveals he “doesn’t see anything special” about Regian Eersel

Heavy-hitting Russian striker Dmitry Menshikov will make his ONE Championship debut next month and it is no ordinary first outing as he gets to compete for a world title.

The Prokopyevsk-born fighter will challenge for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

Heading into the contest, Dmitry Menshikov is confident that he can stand his ground against the world champion, believing that Regian Eersel presents nothing he has not seen before.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“In my career, I have met top and very strong fighters, and I don’t think Eersel is any better or stronger than them. He is just a fighter like all the rest. I don’t see anything special about him.”

Dmitry Menshikov is one of the recent signings of ONE, who is fighting out of Empire Club/Kuzbass Muay Thai. He is sporting an impressive 27-2 professional slate, which he compiled while competing in the European circuit.

At ONE Fight Night 11, he will be banking on his potent punching skills to make it a world title-clinching promotional debut.

Regian Eersel, meanwhile, will try to retain the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title for a second time after convincingly defending it back in March by knockout against Thai challenger Sinsamut Klinmee.

ONE Fight Night 11 will take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

