Dmitry Menshikov says he will put the pressure on Regian Eersel: “You will see knockout punches”

Dmitry Menshikov plans to go after Regian Eersel with fight-ending intentions.

On June 9, Menshikov will make his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The hard-hitting Russian has a potentially life-changing opportunity as he takes on Eersel, a two-sport world champion, for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Before his upcoming main event matchup, Menshikov did an interview with SCMP MMA and had this to say about what to expect:

“Those who still have not seen my fights yet will see the pressure I put on and my aggressiveness. You will see very hard punches. You will see knockout punches.”

Watch the full interview below:

Dmitry Menshikov might be making his promotional debut, but he has the skills to put Regian Eersel in trouble. The 25-year-old Russian is a former Glory Kickboxing fighter with a lifetime record of 27-1 with nineteen knockouts. He looks to continue his success under ONE’s Muay Thai ruleset, which features smaller gloves.

Meanwhile, Eersel has plenty of experience in ONE Championship. The Suriname-born fighter holds a promotional record of 7-0 in kickboxing and 2-0 in Muay Thai, with both ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships in his possession. ‘The Immortal’ plans to take out Menshikov and further solidify his legacy as one of the greatest strikers in the history of ONE.

Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov will headline ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The ten-fight event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes