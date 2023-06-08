Dmitry Menshikov shares humble beginnings growing up in ‘çity of fighters’ Prokopyevsk

Dmitry Menshkiov is proud to be the latest product of the ‘City of Fighters’ Prokopyesk, Russia.

Menshikov will make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this Friday night as the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, Menshikov will challenge reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Ahead of their can’t-miss headliner, Dmitry Menshikov spoke about his home, Prokopyesk, which has produced a bevy of brilliant fighters including Artem Levin, Artem Vakhitov, and Grigory Drozd.

“I was born in the city of Prokopyevsk, and I’m very proud of it,” Menshikov told ONE Championship. “It’s a small provincial city where previously they mined a lot of coal. But we call it a city of fighters. People mainly do sport, and many fighters started there.”

Dmitry Menshikov will step into the ONE Championship spotlight for the very first time riding the momentum of an 11-fight win streak. He also carries an impressive record that features 27 career victories, with a staggering 19 of them coming by way of knockout.

He’ll look for KO number 20, but that will be no easy task as he is matched up with a man who has never experienced defeat under the ONE banner.

Regian Eersel is by far and away one of the greatest strikers in the sport today. Winner of 21 in a row and 60 overall, ‘The Immortal’ has continuously lived up to his moniker as one of the most technical fighters the sport has ever seen.

Eersel will look to put on another show for the live Lumpinee crowd after scoring a stunning knockout in his last appearance at the iconic venue.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

