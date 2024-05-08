Dmitry Menshikov stacks praise on 'really good fighter' Sinsamut: "He was really pushing hard" 

Dmitry Menshikov gave credit to Sinsamut Klinmee for bringing the war to him at ONE Fight Night 22 this past Friday, May 3.

The Russian striker might have come out on top in their lightweight kickboxing fight with a late finish. However, right up to the match-winning moment, things were all looking in favor of the Team Mehdi Zatout star.

The two-time ONE world title challenger found a home for his combinations that steered him into the lead in the earlier rounds.

But just as he thought he had things wrapped up, the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai fighter swayed things around and unleashed a final salvo of strikes to put an end to the contest at 1:33 of the third stanza.

In a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Dmitry Menshikov took his hat off to the Thai megastar, praising him for making life difficult for as long as it lasted.

The 26-year-old said:

"It was a difficult fight with Sinsamut. He's a really good fighter. He was really pushing hard. At the same time, I was able to finish him. I was able to stop him."

Watch the full interview here:

With his finish of Sinsamut, the Prokopyevsk resident upped his overall slate to 30-2. At the same time, it earned him his third successive knockout on the global stage of martial arts.

Dmitry Menshikov believes the referee left it a little too late against Sinsamut

While he was happy with picking up a third consecutive highlight-reel finish, Dmitry Menshikov is certain he had Sinsamut down and out way earlier.

Before unloading with a final salvo of knees and elbows in the clinch, the Russian momentarily took a step back hoping for the referee to intervene after Sinsamut was seemingly left dazed near the ropes.

Looking back at the incident, the 26-year-old noted:

"I feel the referee stopped the fight a bit late, maybe 10 seconds too late, because I had to hit him, I had to strike him. So I wish Sinsamut a speedy recovery. I hope he is well."

The ONE Fight Night 22 replay is available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.