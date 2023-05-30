Dmitry Menshikov starstruck at how Regian Eersel’s ‘basic’ kickboxing skills made him a two-sport king

Regian Eersel has accomplished a lot throughout his career.

As the holder of the lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, Eersel is continuing to make it clear that he is the best striker in his weight class.

He hopes to continue his run when he returns at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

That evening, the Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete aims to get his tenth consecutive win inside the Circle when he defends his Muay Thai crown versus Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov, who makes his ONE Championship debut.

The challenger, though, plans to spoil the divisional king’s party. But as confident as he is, the Russian dynamo knows Regian Eersel will be no pushover.

Although he is impressed by Eersel’s accomplishments, Menshikov is perplexed about how ‘The Immortal’ had achieved plenty of success by sticking to a rather straightforward and basic kickboxing style.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Menshikov had this to say on Regian Eersel:

“I think he has already proved it by taking the belt in kickboxing in such an organization as ONE Championship, as well as in Muay Thai. And [he did it] despite the fact he is a basic kickboxer.”

Dethroning Regian Eersel on his ONE debut would be a big upset, however.

And that is what Menshikov has his sights on with ONE Fight Night 11 fast approaching.

Catch the two slug it out in the main event of the bill on June 9. Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch the spectacle from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, live and for free.

