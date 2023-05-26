Dmitry Menshikov vows to show Regian Eersel 'how to be the boss in the ring'

Russian striking standout Dmitry Menshikov is going to make Regian Eersel bend to his rules inside the Circle.

On June 9, Menshikov will make his ONE Championship debut riding an 11-fight win streak. He’ll look to make it 12 in a row, but standing in the way of that task will be one of the most decorated strikers in ONE Championship history, Regian Eersel.

Eersel, a fighter who has been appropriately dubbed ‘The Immortal’, will defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship against the impressive debutant in the ONE Fight Night 11 main event in just a matter of days. With both men going into the contest boasting impressive win streaks, 26 pounds of gold won’t be the only thing on the line.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Dmitry Menshikov shed some light on his game plan heading into the main event clash.

“I know how to get to him, how to dictate my rules, how to be the boss in the ring. I want him to play by my rules.”

With a 27-2 record backed by 19 career victories via knockout, it’s quite clear that Dmitry Menshikov knows how to force the opposition to bend to his will. However, Regian Eersel is no ordinary fighter. With 21 straight wins of his own, no man has ever bested ‘The Immortal’ inside the Circle.

With 60 career wins, an undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner, and not one, but two ONE world titles wrapped around his waist, Eersel is like no other competitor that Menshikov has ever faced.

Who will see their streak come to an end at ONE Fight Night 11? There’s only one way to find out. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch the full event live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

