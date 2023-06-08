Dmitry Menshikov won’t hesitate to finish Regian Eersel if opportunity opens up

Dmitry Menshikov says he wouldn’t hold back his match-winning knockout power should any opportunities open up at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

The Russian slugger, who debuts inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week, wants to open his account with a ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title win against longtime holder Regian Eersel.

In a one-on-one interview with SCMP MMA, Dmitry Menshikov said he’d absolutely starch ‘The Immortal’ if he sees the chance.

He shared:

“If I have this kind of opportunity, for sure. I will not lose it.”

Watch the full interview here:

Of course, in a perfect world, the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai athlete would love to start his tenure with a highlight-reel finish against a man whose unbeaten streak runs back to March 2016.

But handling the dominant Dutch-Surinamese athlete is easier said than done.

Eersel has proven that there’s simply no stopping him, be it against more technically-gifted fighters, Muay Thai specialists, or Dutch kickboxing-styled fighters.

The Netherlands-based athlete claimed the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in his third outing, against Nieky Holzken at ONE: Enter The Dragon in May 2019. He has since defended it four times before a switch to ‘the art of eight limbs’ in ONE Championship.

Eersel registered a split decision win over Sinsamut Klinmee to claim the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai crown last year and knocked out the Thai to defend the gold for the first time this past March.

Dmitry Menshikov has much to do against ‘The Immortal’ when they collide at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday.

But with 19 knockouts from an impressive 27-2 professional slate, the Prokopyevsk native is confident he has what it takes to end Eersel’s 21-fight winning streak.

Fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime membership can catch all the action live and for free.

Poll : 0 votes