"Do you have that documentation" - Fans push back as Devin Haney claims to have confidential drug test details about Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney recently asserted that he possesses undisclosed information regarding Ryan Garcia's drug test results. Garcia's stunning victory over Haney last month was clouded by controversy when he tested positive for Ostarine in two VADA drug tests conducted around the time of the bout.

'KingRy' was also found to have tested positive for a metabolite of nandrolone, another banned substance related to the 19-norandrosterone metabolite. However, further analysis was required, and an investigation was pending.

As reported by combat sports journalist Dan Rafael, a recent update has revealed that Garcia has been exonerated from a potential positive test for 19-norandrosterone. As referenced by Rafael, the results remained inconclusive, ultimately leading to Garcia's clearance.

The former WBC interim champion's tests for nandrolone have now been confirmed as negative.

After the news surfaced, 'The Dream' responded to a fan on X, disputing claims that Garcia could be cleared for Ostarine if his test results were below 0.1 ng/ml, referencing an NYSAC guideline. Haney further asserted that he was aware his opponent tested at 0.35 nanograms on the weigh-in day, which he argued exceeded the limits by 60 times.

However, Haney's remarks didn't seem to strike a chord with fans, who responded with a variety of reactions.

"Do you have that documentation of a 60 NG?"

"You got outclassed in the ring. Move on"

According to ESPN's report, Garcia's attorney, Darin Chavez, argued that the levels of Ostarine found in his client's system indicate contamination from a known supplement, occurring in a "billionth of a gram" amounts that provided no performance-enhancing advantage to 'KingRy' on fight night.

Garcia secured a majority decision victory over 'The Dream', achieving three knockdowns during the bout. It was Haney's first loss in his professional career. The bout was for Haney's WBC super lightweight title, but Garcia's three-pound weight miss made him ineligible to compete for the belt.

Devin Haney rejects Ostarine leniency in Ryan Garcia's system

Ryan Garcia has since denied any deliberate use of performance-enhancing drugs and asserted his innocence in a series of posts on X, giving himself a clean chit. However, according to Dan Rafael's report, there is no permissible limit for Ostarine.

If any trace is found in Garcia's B-sample, set to be disclosed on May 22, it will result in a positive test.

Devin Haney firmly stated that the detection of the banned substance is inexcusable, irrespective of the quantity, and implied that Garcia will need to provide a convincing explanation for how Ostarine entered his system once the B sample test results are revealed.

