"Does he have a fiancée you can harass?" - Fight Fans unleash their mocking fury on Dillon Danis for challenging Khamzat Chimaev to a fight at UFC 294

Controversial combat sports personality Dillon Danis recently challenged UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev to a fight next weekend.

Danis posted his unserious challenge on X (formerly Twitter) and mentioned UFC president Dana White, asking him to match him up with 'Borz':

"I’m free next week @danawhite give me Khamzat Chimaev."

Danis is set to be in boxing action this weekend against Logan Paul. The two will fight in the co-main event of Misfits 'The Prime Card' on October 14.

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to be in action next weekend at UFC 294, but his planned matchup against Paulo Costa appears likely to fall through owing to an injury to the Brazilian.

Fans reacted to Danis' callout and made reference to his relentless trolling of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal:

"Does he have a fiancé you can harass?"

"You’re gonna back out from Logan Paul and you want Khamzat You got a record for the must pull outs of all fights"

"Better show up at his camp like Conor did with Khabib"

Others also predicted the one-sided result of a potential matchup against Chimaev and called for him to focus on his upcoming fight:

"u leave in strecher by logan pipe down"

"Khamzat by murder"

"Man's calling out people, didn't even fight against Logan yet"

"Not gonna be ready for that.. not in a million years"

"Calling anyone and everyone out Mcgregor style"

Is Paulo Costa out of his fight against Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to make his return to the octagon in the middleweight division next Saturday at UFC 294.

However, the Overdogs Podcast recently reported that 'Borrachinha' has pulled out of the fight and the UFC is looking for a replacement opponent to face Chimaev.

The account also reported that Marvin Vettori declined to be Costa's replacement. The UFC is yet to confirm the reports or announce Costa's withdrawal from the UFC 294 co-main event in Abu Dhabi.

Costa had posted images of him recovering from a recent surgery during fight camp, which showed off various stitches and cast doubt over his fitness.

If confirmed, this will be the second high-profile change in the main card lineup, with Alexander Volkanovski already stepping in for Charles Oliveira against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev.