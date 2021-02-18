Does former UFC fighter Paige VanZant have an OnlyFans page?

Former UFC star Paige VanZant does not have an OnlyFans account.

However, the 26-year-old recently announced that she will be offering "exclusive content" on her own website, 'Paige FanZant'.

VanZant left the UFC last year after losing to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251.

She went on to join Bare Knuckle FC to fight Britain Hart in her BKFC debut. VanZant lost the fight via unanimous decision.

A few days after her defeat, Paige VanZant took to her Instagram to announce that she will launch her own website called Paige FanZant.

The website will serve as a platform for fans to access the content that VanZant would have normally posted on OnlyFans.

Fans can subscribe to her exclusive content at a price of $9.99 per month.

Paige VanZant does not like the idea of being on OnlyFans

In October last year, Paige VanZant had stated that she would not open an OnlyFans account, according to TalkSport.

'12 Gauge' also revealed that fans have been incessantly asking her to be available on OnlyFans.

Van Zant recalled an incident where she received money from fans who assumed that she would in turn provide them her nude pictures.

"There were 200 questions and about 20 of them were ‘hey, why don’t you make an OnlyFans? Basically, I said, 'I'm not going to make an OnlyFans but if you really want to send me money and you appreciate the things I post on Instagram, you can Venmo me'. I was like, 'Go ahead and send me money so you can show me appreciation'," said VanZant.

"I did have a lot of people Venmo me, which I did not expect to happen. Five or ten people sent me money and thought that they would be receiving an explicit picture. That was absolutely not what was going to happen. I’m sorry for the confusion and for anybody who sent me money, hoping to get nudes or anything like that. The point is, I’m not doing an OnlyFans because I’m not going to do that kind of stuff."

Although Paige VanZant is not on OnlyFans, her former UFC competitors have made their presence felt on the paid platform.

Claudia Gadelha, Jessica Eye, Hannah Goldy, Cat Zhingano, and Felice Herrig are some of the UFC fighters with an OnlyFans side hustle.