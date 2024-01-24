“Does the same thing every time” – Kade Ruotolo admits he’s fully versed in Tommy Langaker’s game 

Kade Ruotolo is prepared for anything Tommy Langaker can throw at him because he’s seen it all before.

After securing a decision victory over Langaker in June, Kade Ruotolo will once again put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship on the line when the two run it back at ONE 165 this Sunday, January 28. Their highly anticipated rematch will feature in the co-main event of a stacked lineup headlined by a flyweight kickboxing title clash between reigning and defending champion Superlek and K-1 legend Takeru Segawa.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his fourth title defense, Kade Ruotolo suggested that Langaker often utilizes the same maneuvers, making him relatively easy to plan for in comparison to himself and his world-title-toting brother, Tye Ruotolo.

“Tommy pretty much does the same thing every time he steps in that ring. And I think that’s what makes my brother’s [Tye Ruotolo] and my games kind of hard to plan for because we could take the fight in any direction.”

Ruotolo goes into the bout with a perfect 4-0 record in ONE Championship.

Tommy Langaker seeking redemption against Kade Ruotolo

Despite coming up short in his ONE world title bid against Kade Ruotolo, Tommy Langaker closed out his 2023 impressively by winning 2023 IBJJF gold in the middleweight no-gi division. That, on top of back-to-back wins against Renato Canuto and four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev, has made him more than worthy of another shot at Ruotolo.

Speaking with the promotion about their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 11, Langaker said:

“I felt how he felt, and I know his style. I know what to be aware of, and I’m just glad I get the chance of redemption and show what I can do.”

Will Langaker break through and claim 26 pounds of gold, or will Kade Ruotolo continue his reign of terror over the loaded lightweight grappling division?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.