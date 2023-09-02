"Doesn't care about Europe fans" - Fans seem to agree with former vet's claim of promotion around UFC Paris being "quiet"

UFC Paris is today's fight card, but some fans can be forgiven for not knowing about it, as the event has not been the subject of heavy promotion. Furthermore, the UFC's lack of effort in building its non-PPV cards has been a frequent talking point among the organization's harshest critics.

This seems to be an opinion shared by retired MMA fighter Dan Hardy, who was once a member of the UFC roster himself. He took to Twitter to express his belief that the UFC brass has put little effort into promoting UFC Paris, implying a lack of coverage due to how quiet it has been regarding the event.

Expand Tweet

There's been no buzz about it on social media, and fans seem to agree with Hardy's assessment regarding UFC Paris. It is likely that Dana White and co., recognized the futility of trying to promote a card with no champions on the same day that many will have purchased the WWE Payback PPV.

Given that the UFC and WWE are now part of the TKO media conglomerate, it is likely that they will avoid undercutting the success of each other's events. Regardless, fans on social media believe that the UFC does not care about European cards.

One commenter stated, quite simply, that the UFC could have exerted more effort in promoting UFC Paris:

"I think the UFC could have done a much better job promoting this event."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"Unusually quiet."

One user even went as far as saying that all European cards, besides London-based ones, are promoted poorly:

"All ufc europe events are badly promoted except london"

Another comment claimed that the UFC does not care about its European fanbase:

"The UFC doesn't care about Europe fans"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What does the UFC Paris main event mean for Ciryl Gane?

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is coming off the most humiliating defeat of his career, lasting just two minutes against Jon Jones before getting submitted—this renewed discussions about the Frenchman's perceived grappling weakness.

Expand Tweet

This was mainly discussed due to the fact that Jones has not dominated a foe in such a quick and decisive manner since his pre-championship days, as even Chael Sonnen, a middleweight, lasted double the amount of time that 'Bon Gamin' did. His other loss to Francis Ngannou has not helped his case either.

In Sergey Spivak, Ciryl Gane will face a strong grappler. He must win to prove to his doubters that he is not only capable of grappling but that he is not lazy, as he once claimed when he said he doesn't train often.