"Don’t apologize for that" - Paige VanZant offers an eyeful with latest workout video

Former UFC fighter-turned-OnlyF*ns star Paige VanZant has got her fans talking after posting a risque video of her working out on Instagram.

'12 Gauge' last appeared in the UFC's octagon back in 2020, coming up short against Amanda Ribas via first-round submission. The popular fighter then decided against signing a new deal with the MMA promotion, instead opting to test the waters in free agency. The 29-year-old left the organization with a 5-4 record.

VanZant would later appear on television for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and sign a multi-fight contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship before she landed on the idea of creating her OnlyF*ns. The Oregon native has since gained major popularity on the site and is currently earning more money than she did throughout her fighting career.

As part of her promotion for her OnlyF*ns, Paige VanZant often posts on Instagram to generate traffic. Recently, VanZant opted to post a video of herself working out and hit back at trolls who believe she has gained weight. She wrote:

"So sorry that I got so PHAT!!!!!"

Fans have been reacting to the risque post, with many sharing the sentiment that the former fighter has nothing to apologize for. One fan wrote:

"Don't apologize for that."

Another fan told VanZant to ignore the haters and feel comfortable in her own skin. They wrote:

Ebanie Bridges teases OnlyF*ns collaboration with Paige VanZant

IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has revealed she's open to the idea of doing an OnlyF*ns collaboration with Paige VanZant.

Bridges is a world champion boxer and currently boasts an impressive 9-1 record. Alongside her career in the ring, 'The Blonde Bomber' also launched her OF page in 2022, which has turned into a major financial success.

Recently, Bridges held a Q&A with her 800,000 fans on Instagram, where she was asked about her future plans for the Adult site. It was there where Ebanie Bridges confirmed she had been in conversation with VanZant about releasing content together in the future. She said:

"We were actually talking about that [a collaboration]. We were trying to organize it, but she got really busy, and I moved so many things. Hopefully, we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant. That would be f*****g sexy. [Transcripts via MailOnline]"