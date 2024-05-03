"Don't blink" - Halil Amir guarantees fireworks in battle of undefeated finishers with Akbar Abdullaev

Turkish mixed martial arts sensation 'No Mercy' Halil Amir is getting ready for an absolute war this weekend when he takes on fellow undefeated fighter Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan.

The 29-year-old is making his featherweight MMA debut after moving down from lightweight, and fans are eagerly anticipating just how good Amir will look in the new weight class.

Amir tells fans not to look away, because this one could end early.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Amir talked about why fans should not miss this epic showdown between unbeaten competitors.

The 29-year-old Turkish fighter said:

"Yes, we are both strikers, and it's the reason why you shouldn't miss this fight. And I have a message for my fans, for all the fans, please don't blink because anytime, anything can happen during the fight."

'No Mercy' Halil Amir is set to lock horns with Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Halil Amir on move to featherweight: "There are very good names here"

Turkish MMA sensation 'No Mercy' Halil Amir is excited to make his featherweight MMA debut in ONE Championship. The former top lightweight contender says he moved down a weight class to take on some big names.

The 29-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA:

"One of the reasons I'm going down is because the featherweight category is very active and there are very good names here."

ONE Championship has some of the best featherweights in the world. There's reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai, former ONE featherweight MMA king Thanh Le, and submission grappling star Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon.

Needless to say, the division is absolutely stacked and Amir can't wait to join the mix.