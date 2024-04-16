"Don't be a bully" - Glover Teixeira shares his thoughts on Alex Pereira avenging his loss against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira train at the Teixeira MMA and Fitness in Danbury, Connecticut, and have played a crucial role in helping each other progress in their combat sports careers.

Pereira registered the first defense of his light heavyweight title by knocking out his predecessor Jamahal Hill at last weekend's UFC 300 pay-per-view event. Interestingly, Hill captured the title at UFC 283 by defeating Teixeira, who called it a career following the defeat.

As a result, Pereira's devastating knockout win over Hill is being perceived as revenge for his teammate's loss. Teixeira, who has a strong personal bond with Pereira, gave an interesting opinion on 'Poatan's' victory over Hill:

"Hey, man! Don't beat anybody's big brother, you know. Because the little brother will come after you. Don't be a bully!"

Watch Teixeira make the statement below:

Heading into the fight, Hill engaged in the trash talk that seemed to have irked Pereira. Although it was expected to be a tough back-and-forth battle, the relatively uneventful fight ended in the first round after Pereira's trademark left hook sent Hill crashing down to the canvas.

The referee stepped in to stop the fight as 'Poatan' rained down follow-up strikes. Pereira enacted the meme after his victory as a response to the disrespect that Hill showed.

Alex Pereira has defeated all three of Glover Teixeira's opponents in the same order

Despite arriving in the UFC at a relatively old age, Glover Teixeira fought through the ups and downs of his long professional MMA career and climbed to the absolute top.

At 41, Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz to become the UFC light heavyweight champion. He lost the title to Jiri Prochazka in his next fight after five rounds, tapping to a late rear-naked choke.

While another title run seemed unlikely for the Brazilian given his age, a series of events led to Teixeira fighting Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. Hill handed Teixeira a unanimous decision loss after an absolute five-round war. However, like Prochazka, he had to relinquish the title due to a grave injury.

Alex Pereira, who moved up to light heavyweight after losing the middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, has fought Blachowicz, Prochazka, and Hill in the same order as his teammate. Interestingly, Pereira has defeated all three of them in impressive fashion.

