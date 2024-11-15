“Don’t compare me or any other fighter” - Rodtang tells future generation to just enjoy and fall in love with Muay Thai

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is undoubtedly one of this generation's best strikers, and his word is often venerated among the Muay Thai community.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is no stranger to criticisms targeted at him and other fighters. He believes such comparisons should never even exist within the hallowed space of the sport.

Taking to Meta, Rodtang expressed that he never intended to compare himself with his peers or the fighters who paved the way for him when he started his career.

The Thai superstar said his goal was to elevate the sport of Muay Thai and help the younger fighters reach the same heights as he did.

Rodtang wrote:

"In my entire life, I've never compared myself to anyone. I'm not a good fighter. I just love Muay Thai and promote Muay Thai as far as a kid can. Don't compare me or any other fighter. Everyone has their own skills and everyone has done their best with Muay Thai. If you disturb the media, sometimes make good news. The Muay Thai industry will live for people to be loved for a long time, so try to promote well. Don't just have fun and get likes."

Rodtang's daredevil style and entertaining personality made him one of the most recognizable fighters not just in Muay Thai but in the overall combat sports landscape.

'The Iron Man' is a six-time ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, with an incredible career record of 273-43-10.

Rodtang says he can change his fighting style depending on the fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon was at his absolute best when he took on Jacob Smith at the stacked ONE 169 card this past weekend at Lumpinee Stadium.

Although he's more known for his rapid marauding style, Rodtang showed a different dimension to his game during his match against Smith in Bangkok.

Rodtang was far more clinical during the fight and worked behind his counters and elbows to do most of the damage against Smith.

In an interview with ONE Championship at the end of ONE 169, Rodtang said:

"I love Muay Thai. I want to show everyone my style, not just brutal. It has a smile, brutality, and fun. It’s the complete package."

