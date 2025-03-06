"Don't even amount to a boxer's takeaway from one fight" - Fans react to reports of Justin Gaethje's $900,000 total career UFC bonus earnings

Justin Gaethje is one of the leading fighters in the UFC. He has been actively competing in the sport since 2011 and has 30 fights under his belt. Recently, his career bonus earnings amounting to $900,000 were revealed, evoking an immediate fan reaction.

'The Highlight' is bracing up for his return to the octagon in a high-octane lightweight showdown against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. He will feature in the co-main event of the pay-per-view event. He is coming off a fifth-round KO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

ESPN MMA posted his performance bonuses on their X account as he prepares for UFC 313. It celebrated his accolades in the UFC with the caption:

"13 career UFC fights, 13 career UFC performance bonuses. Will 'The Highlight' add another at UFC 313".

Seeing the numbers, fans compared the amount with professional boxers in the comments section and offered their reactions. One fan wrote:

"Crazy that this was supposed to be a celebratory post for Justin Gaethje but his bonuses don't even amount to a boxer's takeaway from one night."

Another fan highlighted all the punishment Gaethje has endured throughout his career in comparison to the amount he has earned:

"Lowkey 900k in bonuses for all that brain damage doesn't seem that much haha."

Another fan wrote:

"Really not much after all the epic fights he has had, There are guys riding the bench in sports who get bigger bonuses."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ESPNMMA's comments section on X]

Justin Gaethje opens up on his simple life away from the UFC ahead of UFC 313

Justin Gaethje is one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC's roster as of now. Known for his high-octane fights, 'The Highlight' is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and is counted among the leading athletes of the promotion.

However, Gaethje leads a simple life when it comes to his life outside the octagon. The 36-year-old appeared on the Full Send Podcast ahead of his high-octane fight against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, where he opened up about his life:

"This is the first time I'll ever come out early outside of Abu Dhabi when we had to go early... I have no temptations.... I've been isolated for about 14 weeks.... My priorities are certainly different right now. I haven't drank or been out close to three months. I work out, go home, and live by myself."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (4:59):

