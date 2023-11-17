“Don't ever mention this clown’s name near Ali” - Fans react to Tyson Fury closing in on Muhammad Ali’s historic record

Boxing fans have voiced their opinion after learning that Tyson Fury could be closing in on a record held by Muhammad Ali.

'The Gypsy King' is currently preparing to face Oleksanr Usyk in February, following his controversial split-decision win over Frjancis Ngannou last month. Fury had an uncharacteristically poor performance against the MMA star and was even dropped in the third round.

Despite a valiant effort from Ngannou, Fury had his hand raised for the victory. This has lead to the lineal heavyweight champion's stock taking a nose dive amongst the boxing community.

According to talkSPORT's boxing editor Michael Benson, Fury could become only the second fighter in history, behind Ali, to be a three-time Ring Magazine heavyweight champion. He tweeted:

"If he beats Oleksandr Usyk on Feb 17th, Tyson Fury will join Muhammad Ali as the only two fighters in history to be three-time Ring Magazine heavyweight champion."

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The news of Tyson Fury's new potential record has seen a mixed response from fans, Many were unhappy that 'The Gypsy King' was being compared to the likes of Muhammad Ali. One fan wrote:

"Yaa...that's a big cap.. Don't ever mention this clown's name near Ali... Fraudulent cheater."

Another fan wrote:

"Doesn't count when you vacated it just so you can win it again ridiculous."

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Gordon Ryan says he would 'definitely' beat Tyson Fury in a fight

Gordan Ryan has stated that he believes he would have no issue defeating Tyson Fury in an MMA fight.

The no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu star recently commented on facing Fury, after a combat sports Instagram page ran a poll asking fans to determine the "baddest man on the plane" between himself and 'The Gypsy King'.

Ryan then responded to the poll on his own story. There, he claimed that while he would expect to pick up the victory against Fury in MMA, the real 'baddest' man is Jon Jones. Ryan wrote:

"I would definitely beat up Tyson in a fight. The addition of kicks and obviously takedowns would make it easy haha but that title belongs to Jon Jones. Hard to argue his not the baddest."

Check out the post here:

Gordon Ryan on Instagram