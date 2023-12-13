“Don’t forget about us” – Roman Kryklia on a mission to put the larger weight divisions back on the forefront of martial arts

Roman Kryklia is excited about the opportunity to bring some attention back to the heavier weight classes.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kryklia scored a highlight-reel knockout of ONE Championship newcomer Alex Roberts to claim the inaugural ONE heavyweight Mauy Thai world championship at the promotion’s latest Prime Video event, ONE Fight Night 17.

At one time, the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions were considered the premiere weight classes in combat sports, but in more recent years, the lighter weights have surged in popularity.

Roman Kryklia hopes his success can help restore the bigger divisions to their prior glory, though.

“I want to have more fights. So as you see, heavyweight now is not so popular,” he said in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson. “Now, what’s popular is lightweight. But I want to put the attention of the public and sports fans back to the heavyweight division."

“Don't forget about us, heavyweight, light heavyweight - we will show you more and more.”

Could we see Roman Kryklia go for a third ONE world championship?

Since making his promotional debut in 2019, Roman Kryklia has established himself as one of the most exciting heavyweights in the world. Through six fights under the ONE Championship banner, Kryklia has scored five sensational knockouts, claiming the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champions and the heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix title.

After his incredible finish with ONE newcomer Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17, Kryklia is now the organization’s first-ever heavyweight Muay Thai champ.

Could we see Kryklia go for a third world title in mixed martial arts? Perhaps one day, but for now, the Ukrainian knockout artist is happy to continue his incredible run in kickboxing and the art of eight limbs.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 17 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.