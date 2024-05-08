"Don't hold up the division" - Reece McLaren calls his shot against flyweight MMA kingpin Demetrious Johnson 

Fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren hasn't been shy about calling out the division's overlord Demetrious Johnson after his impressive display at ONE Fight Night 22. 'Lightning' showcased his well-rounded arsenal against the hard-hitting 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong and came away with a hard-fought split decision victory.

McLaren, who notched his 10th win in the world's largest martial arts organization, believes he already paid his dues and deserves a flyweight MMA world title shot against the legendary 'Mighty Mouse'.

Then again, the Australian veteran also understands that Johnson is still weighing his options at this stage of his career. If 'DJ' opts to take a different route, McLaren claimed it's only fair for the division to move on.

The CBMT Training Centre affiliate told Sportskeeda MMA in his post-event interview:

"I think DJ is calling his shots. It's looking like he wants to box. If you're gonna box, man, just don't hold up the division."

McLaren, of course, is talking about Johnson's desire to transition to boxing after calling out his fellow combat sports great, Manny Pacquiao.

For now, the American icon has yet to address what's next for his MMA career and has been actively competing in IBJJF tournaments as of late.

Reece McLaren lobbies for an interim flyweight MMA world title shot

Doubling down on his wish for more action in the 135-pound MMA division, McLaren also suggested an interim title match if need be.

'Lightning' said in an interview with Nick Atkin:

"Let’s open up an interim belt with myself and someone headlining that. I feel I've earned my spot at a championship that has eluded me for so long."

