"Don’t let Todd Boehly watch this post" - Islam Makhachev's impressive soccer skills has MMA fans in awe

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is not just a dominant force inside the octagon but an ace on the soccer field, too.

In a recent video going viral on social media, a shirtless Makhachev is seen enjoying the ball. He exhibits some deft chest control and has a rocket of a left foot with multiple shots on goal as he plays with his teammates. Makhachev's aerial ability is also seen as he expertly rises to meet a cross and heads the ball just wide.

Fans had a very interesting response to the mixed martial arts crossover with soccer, with some warning against showing the footage to English club Chelsea's American owner.

"Don’t let Todd Boehly watch this post😭"

"Khabib would’ve grabbed the ball and thrown it in"

"al-nassr and Al-hilal watching this post 👀"

A comparison between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's soccer abilities was also made.

"Who's better at football between him and khabib? Islam says khabib knows about football history and doesn't know how to play🤣🤣"

Fans also debated which MMA fighter played soccer best, with Jose Aldo and a few other Brazilians getting shouted out.

"Nah Aldo is the best at football, there’s a clip of him doing a rainbow flick in a charity match"

Check out the comments below:

Fans comment on Makhachev's soccer skills.

Usman Nurmagomedov does not think Charles Oliveira can challenge Islam Makhachev in a rematch

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title for a second time in a championship rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

The two fighters will face off for a second time on October 21st in Abu Dhabi, the venue of their first championship fight. According to Makhachev's teammate, Usman Nurmagomedov, just as the venue is unchanged, the fight and its outcome will also be similar.

The reigning Bellator lightweight champion stated in an interview with ESPN that Makhachev is hard at training camp. He accepted that 'Do Bronx' might plug a few holes in his game but will still not be a difficult opponent for Makhachev.

“I think it’s going to be the same thing. Of course, Charles Oliveira – maybe he’s going to fix some mistakes. This is a fight. Something can happen. But I know Islam is training very hard. He’s very smart. He can wrestle, strike and grapple, too. I don’t think Charles Oliveira can give him some hard situation.”

In their first meeting at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in just the second round of the fight.

Check out Nurmagomedov's comments below [3:40]: