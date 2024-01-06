"Don't sit right with me" - Jamahal Hill brings up Francis Ngannou's record as fight against Anthony Joshua is announced

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match has drawn a massive reaction from the MMA world, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. 'Sweet Dreams' took to the Instagram comment section of an MMA Junkie post to offer his thoughts on the matchup.

Hill specifically brought up Ngannou's boxing record of no wins and one loss. However, it wasn't clear whether he was lambasting boxing judges for awarding Tyson Fury the win over 'The Predator' or whether he believes the ex-UFC heavyweight champion's lack of boxing wins means he shouldn't face Joshua.

Regardless, the Joshua vs. Ngannou bout represents the Cameroonian phenom's next step in the boxing world. His previous efforts against Fury were widely praised, as he even succeeded in scoring a knockdown. The controversial outcome was widely lambasted on social media.

"That 0-1 don't sit right with me"

A screenshot of Jamahal Hill's reaction to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Fans and fighters alike criticized the judges of the Ngannou vs. Fury bout for their decision to award the latter with the win. Against Joshua, who is coming off an impressive fifth-round TKO win over Otto Wallin, the former UFC heavyweight champion will have what is likely his final crack at a top heavyweight boxing win.

Joshua previously dismissed a potential bout against Ngannou, and a long-awaited matchup with Deontay Wilder was in the works. However, after 'The Bronze Bomber's' recent lopsided loss to Joseph Parker, a change in plans was in order.

Fans are also interested in Ngannou's bout with Joshua due to his newfound potential as a pay-per-view star in the wake of his valiant performance against Fury.

When is Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua?

The Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match will take place on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will mark Riyadh Season's 2024 campaign in the heavyweight boxing world. No official championships will be up for grabs, but the bout will be contested under a traditional professional rule-set.

While fans will be eager to watch Ngannou's return to the boxing ring, many are also wondering about his MMA debut for the PFL. Thus far, there is no news on the exact date for Ngannou's return to MMA.