"Donald Trump bet $50k on Michael Chandler" - Fans react as the U.S. President walks out at UFC 314 with Dana White

U.S. President Donald Trump, entering the venue for UFC 314 with Dana White has garnered reactions from MMA fans worldwide. The PPV event is currently taking place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Trump, an avid fan of the sport has attended UFC events multiple times in the past with White, with whom he has a close relationship. This time, the crowd was ecstatic as Trump entered the building at UFC 314 and was accompanied by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Tulsi Gabbard. Combat sports news outlet Spinnin Backfist shared a clip of Trump's entrance on X.
Check out the post below:
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''Trump bet $50k on Michael Chandler''
Another one stated:
''Is that the daughter he talks about like a girlfriend or is that another one? I forget''
Other fans wrote:
''Any time he is doing this sort of thing, playing golf or anything else not involving being a President is a good thing.''
''The ufc is just fucking propaganda now. Just show me the fights and shut the fuck up about politics''
Check out more reactions below:
White was a key figure in Trump's presidential triumph over Kamala Harris last year. The UFC CEO also attended the victory rally in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, showing praise for Trump's work.
UFC 314 main event features Alexander Volkanovksi making his octagon return in a matchup with emerging contender Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett will look to improve his UFC rankings with a potential win over former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler. On the main card, Yair Rodriguez will welcome former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull in the promotion.