"Dose Ariel with a chewable" - Nate Diaz pulls out a doobie at the pre workouts of Jake Paul matchup, sending fans into a frenzy

Fans have hilariously reacted to Nate Diaz pulling out a joint at the open workout of his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

The former UFC superstar is set to make his pro-boxing debut this weekend on August 5 against Jake Paul. With the fight inching closer, media workouts were recently held for the event where every fighter fighting on the card got a chance to show a glimpse of their skills.

Following the workouts, Nate Diaz sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani where he pulled out a joint. Take a look at the video below:

Upon seeing the same, fans have been sent into a frenzy. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Dude is willing to get knocked out just to get paid. He has no intention of winning. SMH"

"doesn't he get tested for weed in Texas lmao?"

"One of the most pure Nate moments lol"

"Dude, Nate is going to get knocked out by a YouTube kid"

"Imagine if Nate got Ariel high"

"I might actually pay for this fight."

"Ariel is the guy no one invited to the parties"

"We need uncle Joey to dose Ariel with a chewable."

Nate Diaz wants to potentially move back to the UFC after fighting Jake Paul

The former UFC superstar became a free agent following his win over Tony Ferguson last year at UFC 279. While he is set to make his pro-boxing debut later this weekend, Diaz is seemingly open to making a return to the UFC.

Following the media workouts for his fight against Jake Paul, Nate Diaz sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani where he was asked about his future plans. While claiming that he isn't committed to anything right now, Diaz said:

"Yeah, probably. Probably. I don't know. I'm not thinking past this right now. I said I'll get that done and know what I want to do. I have ideas, but there isn't anything that I'm committed to."

Nate Diaz further added:

"It would probably either be back in the UFC or do something like this in the MMA style."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Nate Diaz says his next fight is "probably" going to be in MMA and mentions returning to the UFC as an option