“Double champ business” - Fans and fighters manifesting Jonathan Haggerty’s two-sport supremacy

Fight fans are ready to see British striker Jonathan Haggerty leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a second ONE world title wrapped around his waist on October 6.

Returning to the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 15, ‘The General’ will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a champion vs. champion showdown with fellow ONE world titleholder Fabricio Andrade. The winner will walk away as the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and the promotion’s latest two-sport king.

Determined to once again etch his name in the history books, Jonathan Haggerty is putting in work, as seen in a video clip shared on the bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder's Instagram.

In the comments section of Haggerty’s post, fight fans shared their love for ‘The General’ and his signature style of striking.

“Hit that body, liver shots, head kick! Its a knock out!!”

“champ kick boxing bantamweight 🔥”

“Those elbows want to come out so badly. Looking great champ.”

“Let’s get it my boy ❤️”

“Killer 🔥”

“Wowwww classic”

“I think this guy would kill every UFC bantamweight omg”

Jonathan Haggerty goes into the high-stakes scrap riding a four-fight win streak, including his shocking first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown in April.

Haggerty’s opponent, Fabricio Andrade, is coming off an impressive world title-winning performance of his own, defeating the heavy-handed John Lineker in February to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title and extend his winning streak to six.

Will ‘The General’ claim his third world championship in less than five years, or will Fabricio Andrade make history by becoming the first fighter to hold world titles in both mixed martial arts and kickboxing?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.